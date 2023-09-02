Azerbaijan’s defense minister completes working visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the working visit to Türkiye, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the commander of the 1st Airbase in Eskishehir, Major General Ertan Uzun, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres and a number of other issues of mutual interest was held.

The sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

Then Minister Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler participated in the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 flight training year.

After the flight order was given, the guests watched the flights of the fraternal country’s military aircraft.

Later on, Minister Hasanov arrived in Ankara. The Azerbaijani minister met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gürak.

The meeting discussed the prospects of the development of military cooperation between the armies of the two fraternal countries and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Then the defense ministers of both countries took part in the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology festival held in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the festival and welcomed the participants.

TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology festival aroused great interest of the audience.

News.Az