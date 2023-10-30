Azerbaijan’s defense minister continues his working visit to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov continues his working visit to China, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of his trip, Minster Hasanov visited the Embassy of Azerbaijan n China. Flowers were laid in front of the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and tribute was paid to his memory.

The defense minister then met with the heads of several companies of military-industrial complex of China.

At the meetings, which were also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov, the current state and prospects for the development of joint cooperation were discussed, as well as a detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was held.

News.Az