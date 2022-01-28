Azerbaijan’s defense minister extends condolences to Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent letters of condolences to Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The letters say: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistani Armed Forces during a treacherous terrorist attack in Balochistan region.

May the Almighty Allah rest the souls of the deceased. I express my deep condolences to their families and wish them patience. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

News.Az