Azerbaijan’s defense minister extends condolences to Turkish counterpart

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.

In his letter, Minister Hasanov extended his deepest condolences over the death of six servicemen in a military helicopter crash in Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. "I am deeply saddened by the news of six servicemen becoming martyrs in the UH-1 type helicopter crash during a training flight on December 9 in Isparta province," the Azerbaijani minister said.He continued: "Your grief is our grief too. I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the servicemen, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families. May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace." A military helicopter belonging to the Army Aviation School crashed near a fuel station in Keciborlu district, Isparta, located in southwestern Türkiye.At least six people have died, and ambulance and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene.

News.Az