Azerbaijan's defense minister holds official meeting on results of large-scale exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official meeting on the results of large-scale operational-tactical exercises was held under the leadership of the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

After analyzing the results of large-scale exercises held according to the plan approved by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, which were held at night, the defense minister noted that the tasks were successfully completed.

The minister, emphasizing the significance of the exercises, brought to the commanding staff the relevant tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijan Army.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov referring to the current military-political situation in the region emphasized that the internal political confrontations taking place in Armenia may cause an aggravation of the situation on the line of contact of troops.

News.Az

News.Az