Azerbaijan’s defense minister inspects units and formations stationed in southern region (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the ministry’s leadership inspected the combat readiness of military units and formations stationed in the country’s southern regions.

On November 3, Minister Hasanov watched the exercises of the Special Forces military units held in these territories, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It was reported that during the exercises held to inspect and further increase the combat readiness of the Special Forces, the servicemen professionally fulfilled all the assigned tasks. Interoperability between the types of troops is organized at a high level during special operations conducted with the support of the Air Force, as well as rocket and artillery units.

Then the fulfillment of tasks was demonstrated in accordance with the next stage of the exercises.

According to the plan, the Special Forces, moving under fire opened with the use of real ammunition in real combat conditions, approached the defending imaginary enemy, neutralized his manpower and fire means, as well as advanced into the depths.

During the exercises, activities on the conduct of combat in human settlements, landing paratroopers into the depths of the imaginary enemy and organizing an ambush, as well as delivering supplies to groups by air were also undertaken.

Having positively assessed the course of the exercises, Hasanov met with the Special Forces servicemen, enquired about their concerns, and made a speech in front of the military personnel.

In his speech, the defense minister emphasized that the examples of courage and heroism shown by the Special Forces during the Patriotic War, as well as in recent confrontations, were highly appreciated by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. The minister noted that further improving the provision and increasing the combat readiness of the Special Forces are constantly in the spotlight.

In the end, Hasanov gave relevant instructions on studying the existing combat experience by the Azerbaijan Army and applying it in the training process conducted by modern methods.

News.Az