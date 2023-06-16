Azerbaijan’s defense minister instructs military personnel to decisively suppress Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday instructed the military personnel to decisively suppress any possible provocations by Armenia.

The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region was analyzed during a meeting of the Board Session of the Ministry of Defense on the results of the first half of 2023, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In order to prevent the intensive fire on the Azerbaijan Army’s positions by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments, as well as illegal military transportation and attempts to install long-term facilities in the territory of the Karabakh economic region, Minister Hasanov gave instructions on taking further necessary retaliatory measures by Azerbaijan Army Units, constant surveillance of the activities of the opposing side and being always ready to decisively suppress any provocation.

