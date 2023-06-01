Azerbaijan’s defense minister instructs military personnel to immediately suppress any possible provocations by illegal Armenian armed groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

The operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region were analyzed at the training-methodical sessions held with the commanders and deputy commanders of the Operations Commando, motorized rifle and mechanized units of the Azerbaijan Army in the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute following the training plan for 2023, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It was noted that tension may arise as a result of the recent transportation of military supplies by illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, and the attempt to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions, as well as firing at its positions in Aghdam, Tartar and other directions.

The defense minister set specific tasks to continue monitoring of the activities of illegal Armenian armed detachments, as well as to be ready to immediately and resolutely suppress any possible provocations.

The minister stressed the need for the prompt fulfillment of tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army, arising from the speeches of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief regarding the provision of security in the Karabakh economic zone.

News.Az