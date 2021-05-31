Azerbaijan’s defense minister instructs to take decisive steps to suppress enemy provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting on Monday.

Deputies of Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry attended the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories, as well as other officers, were also involved in the meeting via video communication, the Defense Ministry reported.

Minister Hasanov analyzed the situation that has occurred in recent days as a result of provocations by the Armenian armed forces on the Kalbajar and Lachin regions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

The minister conveyed to the meeting participants the instructions and tasks by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in regard to the operational situations.

Emphasizing the issues related to the organization of service and combat activities, Minister Hasanov instructed the command of the military units stationed in the liberated territories to take decisive steps and urgent actions to suppress enemy provocations.

