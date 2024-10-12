Azerbaijan’s defense minister instructs troops to be ready to thwart all possible provocations on border
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Saturday chaired an official meeting in the Defense Ministry.Deputies of the Defense Minister, Commanders and Deputies of Commanders of types of troops (forces), leadership of the Combined Arms Army, Chiefs of Main Departments and Departments, Commanders of army corps and formations, as well as Rector of the National Defense University and Rectors of subordinate special educational institutions attended the meeting via video teleconference, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.
The meeting commenced with commemorating the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Delivering an opening speech, the minister conveyed the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the meeting participants.
Minister Hasanov also brought to the attention of the meeting participants the statements made by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief during the first session of the seventh term of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and other speeches, stressing that the primary objective is to enhance military power and combat capability, as well as train professional personnel. The minister noted the importance of paying constant attention to the fulfillment of tasks arising from the thoughts of the head of state regarding the troops’ service and combat activities.
At the meeting, the operational situation on the conditional border and the daily activities of the units in the troops were analyzed, as well as reports on the current situation were heard.
He gave specific instructions to maintain the combat capability of the troops at a constant high level, increase vigilance, as well as to be ready to take preventive measures against all possible provocations of revanchist forces on the conditional border.
Minister Hasanov commended the organization of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX held on September 24-26 this year at the Baku Expo Center and the demonstration of samples of modern weapons and equipment produced in Azerbaijan and other advanced countries at the exhibition booths.
The participants of the meeting were informed that a key requirement is to study in depth the capabilities of the new weapons, equipment and air attack tools included in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as their proper operation, as well as effective combat application during daytime and nighttime conditions.
It was emphasized the importance of the effective organization of troop service in military units, the clearance of the territories from mines and unexploded ordnance in cooperation with other state institutions, the improvement of positions located in rugged terrain and harsh climatic conditions from an engineering and fortification standpoint, and the need to maintain supply routes in operational condition at all times.
The minister noted that, as a result of the attention and care provided by the state leadership, the social and living conditions, as well as the moral and psychological well-being of military personnel, are at a high level. He also emphasized the focus on the logistical and medical support of units, particularly during the winter period.
In the end, additional instructions were given to regularly hold educational events on various topics, to observe safety and discipline rules by personnel, and to monitor quality indicators in the training and education process.