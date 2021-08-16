Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for Turkey
- 16 Aug 2021 12:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164260
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-defense-minister-leaves-for-turkey-1 Copied
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Istanbul at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to participate in the IDEF-2021 International Defense Industry Fair, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
Minister Hasanov will inspect weapons, engineering, and military equipment produced by various companies at the IDEF-2021 International Defense Industry Fair.
During the visit, the Azerbaijani minister will hold several bilateral meetings.