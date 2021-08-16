Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Istanbul at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to participate in the IDEF-2021 International Defense Industry Fair, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov will inspect weapons, engineering, and military equipment produced by various companies at the IDEF-2021 International Defense Industry Fair.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani minister will hold several bilateral meetings.

News.Az