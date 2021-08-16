Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for Turkey

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Istanbul at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to participate in the IDEF-2021 International Defense Industry Fair, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov will inspect weapons, engineering, and military equipment produced by various companies at the IDEF-2021 International Defense Industry Fair.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani minister will hold several bilateral meetings.


News.Az 

