Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for UAE
- 13 Nov 2023 13:04
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking military officials on Monday left for the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
As part of the visit, Minister Hasanov will participate in the conferences and panel discussions.