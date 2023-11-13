Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for UAE

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for UAE

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking military officials on Monday left for the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Minister Hasanov will participate in the conferences and panel discussions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      