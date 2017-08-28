Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets heads of departments over fire at arms depot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with the heads of departments and services.

A meeting was held in connection with a fire at the arms depot of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense at the camp, established on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Ministry of Defense, after the next inspection of the territory, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with the heads of departments and services and set relevant instructions and recommendations for continuing cooperation with other state structures.

The work on clarifying issues related to the explosion and neutralization of its consequences continues at full speed.

The Ministry of Defense states that the weapons and ammunition collected on the territory of the military unit for the purpose of disposal do not pose a threat to the population and personnel, and the old ammunition that has exploded does not affect the combat readiness of the Armed Forces in any way.

News.Az

News.Az