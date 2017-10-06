Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets Tajikistani Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soliev on October 6.

Having congratulated the Ambassador with the beginning of his diplomatic activity in our country, the minister wished him success in the expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, according to the press service for the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the current state of bilateral relations, the prospects for military cooperation, particularly in the field of military education, were discussed, as well as an exchange of views on issues of regional security and defense was held.

The issues related to the forthcoming visit of the Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister to Tajikistan to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which will be held in Dushanbe in the near future, were also discussed.

News.Az