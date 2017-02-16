Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets US delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister has met with a delegation from the United States.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, colonel-general Zakir Hasanov has held a meeting led by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense Joseph Dunford.

According to the press service for the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense, during the meeting the sides discussed military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.

News.Az

