Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with chairman of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

The visit of the delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to UAE is underway, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Air Vice-Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in military, military-technical and other fields were discussed.

