Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with chief of Georgian Defense Forces

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday received a delegation led by Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests, and emphasized the existence of traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two nations.

Stating that the bilateral and trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia is at a high level, the minister emphasized its importance in ensuring security in the region.

He noted that the military personnel demonstrated high professionalism during the “Winter Exercises - 2023” conducted in Kars, and said that joint exercises play an important role in the exchange of experience between the armies of the two countries and further improvement of combat capability.

The defense minister emphasized the importance of the meeting at the plenary session held within the framework of the Munich Security Conference with the participation of the leaders of the countries of the South Caucasus. Recalling the words of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev "Of course we want peace to be established in Eurasia", the Minister spoke about the work done to ensure peace in the region.

Matiashvili expressed his gratitude for the warm reception. He emphasized that the military relations between the countries are at a high level. Azerbaijani-Georgian military cooperation contribution to regional security was noted as well.

During the meeting, exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres was held.

News.Az