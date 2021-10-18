Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with NATO special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday met with a delegation led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The minister informed the guests about the work done by the Azerbaijan Army in the liberated territories after the glorious victory under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev as well as the current situation on the Azerbaijan state border.

Hasanov expressed his satisfaction with the current state of cooperation with NATO, the positive results achieved in the field of cooperation, and stressed the importance of further developing relations.

Colomina mentioned NATO’s readiness to provide relevant support to ensure peace in the region.

The post-war situation and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az