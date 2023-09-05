Azerbaijan’s defense minister offers condolences to Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news of becoming Shehids (Martyrs) of fraternal Pakistan Navy personnel as a result of a helicopter crash in Gwadar, Balochistan.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace".

News.Az