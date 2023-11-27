Azerbaijan’s defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In his letter of condolences, Minister Hasanov said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the glorious Turkish Army's servicemen becoming Shehids and wound as a result of an attack by members of a terrorist organization in the area of Pençe-Kilit (Claw-Lock) counter-terrorism operations.

Your grief is our grief too.

We always stand by the Armed Forces of fraternal Türkiye and we support them with all our strength.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the heroic Turkish soldiers, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace".

