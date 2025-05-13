Azerbaijan’s defense minister praises development of military, security co-op with Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with a delegation led by his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler in Baku.

During the trip, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Minister Guler arrived at Victory Park and laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument.

During the official welcoming ceremony at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, following the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with the protocol.

At the meeting held at the ministry, Minister Hasanov welcomed his counterpart and expressed satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan. He positively assessed the current state and development of cooperation in the field of defense and security within the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic partnership.

Guley conveyed pleasure with his visit to Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for the sincerity and hospitality. The guest highlighted the significance of mutual visits and such meetings to enhance Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on and other issues.

