Azerbaijan’s defense minister receives new commander of Russian peacekeepers

Azerbaijan’s defense minister receives new commander of Russian peacekeepers

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday received the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting discussed the operational situation in the Karabakh economic region, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.


