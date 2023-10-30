Azerbaijan’s defense minister takes part in opening ceremony of 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to China, participated in the opening ceremony of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
A report on "Major powers’ responsibility and global security cooperation" was heard at the ceremony.
