Azerbaijan's defense minister to visit China

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 26, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for Beijing at the invitation of Colonel General Wei Fenghe, the Member of S

Within the framework of the official visit, the Azerbaijani minister will hold meetings with the officials of the military-political leadership and other state structures of China in military, military-technical, military-educational and many of other spheres, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also visit China's defense industry enterprises to get acquainted with modern military equipment and other military products that can strengthen the military capability of the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az

News.Az