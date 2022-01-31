Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s defense minister to visit Turkiye

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to Turkiye at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov will meet with his counterpart Hulusi Akar to discuss issues of regional security, development of relations between the armies of the two fraternal countries, cooperation in military-technical, military education and military medicine as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The visit will last until February 2.


