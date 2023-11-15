Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s defense minister views products of Italian company

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov got acquainted with the weapons, vehicles and military equipment produced by the Italian company Leonardo, exhibited at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition in UAE, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In the meeting with the head of the company, the importance of developing military-technical cooperation was emphasized, and a number of issues of common interest were discussed.

