Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister visits Command and Control Center of Israeli Armed Forces

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister visits Command and Control Center of Israeli Armed Forces

Within the scope of the official visit to Israel, a delegation led by the Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Command and

In the course of getting acquainted with the activity and structure of the Center, the Minister of Defense was informed that the main goal of the Center is organization, management and control of troops, as well as other tasks, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      