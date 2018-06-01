Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits foremost military units

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Minister has visited the foremost military units stationed in the various direction of the front.

According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited military units stationed in the various direction of the front, the Defense Ministry's press service reports.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov checked the combat readiness of military units, observed the forward positions of the enemy and gave relevant instructions.

During the meeting held with the command staff of the Army Corpses, Minister of Defense emphasized that weapons and military equipment newly passed into service of the Azerbaijani Army have full compliance with modern standards. He noted that the process of procurement of various types of weapons would continue in the future. Minister, having evaluated the situation on the line of confrontation with the enemy, brought to the military personnel the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the upcoming tasks, as well as the instructions related to the immediate suppression of any provocation of the enemy.

In an appeal to the Minister of Defense, servicemen expressed their readiness for the speedy release of the occupied territories.

News.Az

News.Az