Azerbaijan's defense minister visits Heroes Square in Tbilisi

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited the Heroes Square in the center of Tbilisi.

Minister Hasanov laid a wreath at the Heroes Memorial to those who died for independence and territorial integrity of Georgia.

Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.

