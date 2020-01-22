Azerbaijan's defense minister visits Heroes Square in Tbilisi
22 Jan 2020
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Politics
Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited the Heroes Square in the center of Tbilisi.
Minister Hasanov laid a wreath at the Heroes Memorial to those who died for independence and territorial integrity of Georgia.
Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played.
News.Az