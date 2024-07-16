Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits Kazakhstan to watch int’l drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday arrived in Kazakhstan to watch the “Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov was welcomed by his Kazakh counterpart, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov.At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the airport, the defense ministers passed along the guard of honor. National anthems of both countries were played accompanied by an exemplary military orchestra.Within the visit, Minister Hasanov will watch the episodes of “Birlestik-2024” exercise to be carried out on Oymasha training ground and Cape Tokmak in the Caspian Sea.

News.Az