Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister visits leading defense industry enterprises in Israel

Within the framework of the official visit to Israel, the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the leading enterprises of the defense industry of Israel.

Having met with the leaders of the defense industry enterprises, Colonel General  Hasanov held a wide exchange of views on issues of mutual interest in the field of military-technical cooperation, and got acquainted with the military products produced in these enterprises, according to the Defense Ministry.

