Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits logistic military unit (VIDEO)

On December 30, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited one of the military units, where he inspected a military facility recently built by the forces and means of the construction battalion of the Defense Ministry and got acquainted with the construction work done.

It was reported that there is a soldier’s barrack, conference hall, weapon room, amenity, ideological and other office premises, as well as a bath and sanitary facility in the recently commissioned building. A central heating system and fire protection system were installed, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Having met with the logistics officers, Minister Hasanov emphasized that as a result of the reforms carried out under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army is getting stronger day by day, and logistic support and provision of servicemen are always in the spotlight.

The defense minister noted that the Azerbaijan Army’s high-level logistic support during the Patriotic War, as well as recent combat operations, is of great importance in the glorious victory. The Minister stressed that the measures taken in the Azerbaijan Army in the field of logistic support, in particular, construction work done in the liberated territories, are highly appreciated.

The minister congratulated the servicemen on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, as well as wished them success in military service.

Then the recently purchased auto vehicles, special equipment and machinery were demonstrated to Minister Hasanov.

He met with the drivers and enquired about their concerns.

In the end, the Defense Ministry’s leadership presented holiday gifts to the military personnel.

