Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits Military Publishing House, film studio of Azerbaijan Ordusu newspaper

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have visited the Military Publishing House, the Studio of the documentary and educational films, as well as the editorial office of the newspaper "Azerbaijan Ordusu" on December 7.

The Defense Ministry leadership got acquainted with the conditions created in office and administrative premises of these institutions, and also in the studio stage, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense was informed that in institutions equipped with modern technical equipment, all necessary conditions have been created for the publication of all types of printed materials, the making military-educational movies and documentary film, as well as the preparation and edition of photo and video materials.

Having met with the military personnel, the Minister of Defense gave appropriate instructions.

