Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits Türkiye

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to fraternal Türkiye at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.

Minister Hasanov will take part in a number of events to be held on August 30- Victory Day of Türkiye, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani defense minister is also scheduled to participate in graduation ceremonies held at special educational institutions subordinate to the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye.

News.Az