Azerbaijan’s defense ministers embarks on official visit to Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The ministers are planned to discuss the development prospects of cooperation between the two countries in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

