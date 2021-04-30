Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry eyes to improve unified communication strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting dedicated to the discussion on the issues of improving the Unified Communication Strategy of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry was held on April 29 at the ministry’s Main Department for Personnel.

During the meeting, the officers representing various institutions and organizations of the Ministry of Defense held a detailed exchange of views on improving the Communication Strategy, the Defense Ministry said.

The syndicate work on the issues of accumulation and study of experience, methods of analysis, assessment, and other aspects was organized.

News.Az