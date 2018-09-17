Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry dismisses reports on death of three Azerbaijani soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has commented on the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement about the alleged killing of three Azerbaijani soldiers by Armenian armed forces over the past three days.

"As it usually happens in the chaos-pludged Armenia, this time the country's military leadership also deceived the prime minister. Meanwhile, making use of the false information, the Armenian prime minister eargely presents it to the public to distract its attention from his unsuccessful policy."

The Ministry of Defense notes that Azerbaijani army did not sustain any losses and fully control the operational situation along the frontline.

News.Az

