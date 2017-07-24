Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry dismisses reports on shelling of Armenian borderline villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian media have recently spread reports about the alleged shelling of Armenian villages, located close to the frontier, by Azerbaijani armed forces.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has dismissed this reports saying the following:

"Such reports disseminated by Armenian leadership are aimed at misleading various countries with which they are allies and involving them into their smeary adventure, justifying the provocations that they committed against Azerbaijani civilians in frontline villages.

"We inform that Armenian armed units shelled the Kamarli and Qaymaqli villages of Gazakh, as well as Kokhanabi, Agbulag and Aghdam villages of Tovuz using different caliber arms from their posts in Berd and Noyemberyan regions. As a result, they caused damage to civilian objects, agricultural areas and personal area of the local population in the residential settlements.

"To prevent this provocation our units took retaliatory measures in order to silence the hostile fire in the indicated direction.

"Criminal military-political regime of Armenia is responsible for further escalation of tensions and possible implications."

News.Az