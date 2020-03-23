Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry donates funds to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense has transferred a 50 percent of monetary allowance to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

The Fund was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020 “On measures regarding the protection of the health of the population and strengthening the fight against coronavirus infection in the Republic of Azerbaijan” implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and the implementation of health measures aimed at combating it.

News.Az

News.Az