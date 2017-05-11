Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry exposes yet another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani army retaliates as vehicle allegedly belonging to Armenian TV company opens fire.

Azerbaijani armed forces have taken appropriate retaliatory measures as a camouflaged Armenian military vehicle, with no distinctive signs relating to any media or civil organization, shelled the Azerbaijani army positions, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told APA on May 11.



The defense ministry was commenting on Armenian media reports alleging that the cameraman of Armenia’s Shant TV channel, David Atoyan, was wounded as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side on May 10.



The Armenian side claims that the vehicle which came under fire from the Azerbaijani side belongs to Shant TV company.



“The Azerbaijani army takes retaliatory measures only against the armed forces, military vehicles and facilities of the enemy,” noted the defense ministry.

News.Az

