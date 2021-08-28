Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the injury and death of servicemen as a result of an explosion that occurred near the city of Taraz of brotherly Kazakhstan. May Allah rest the souls of the dead, we mourn together with their loved ones, we express our deep condolences to their families. We wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded," the condolences read.

Following an explosion in a military unit stationed in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, according to the latest data, about 100 people were injured and 9 people died.

News.Az

News.Az