Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry holds Official meeting
- 07 Mar 2022 14:29
- Azerbaijan
On March 7, an official meeting was held at the Central Command Post chaired by Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, News.az reports citing MoD.
The Ministry noted that the meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of troops, chiefs of departments, services and services of the ministry.