Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry holds Official meeting

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry holds Official meeting

On March 7, an official meeting was held at the Central Command Post chaired by Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, News.az reports citing MoD.

The Ministry noted that the meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of troops, chiefs of departments, services and services of the ministry.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      