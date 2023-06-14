Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry refutes Armenia’s false allegations
- 14 Jun 2023 09:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185733
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-defense-ministry-refutes-armenias-false-allegations Copied
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted another disinformation spread by the Armenian side.
“We categorically deny the information spread by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijani Army Units allegedly opened fire on the metallurgical plant in the direction of Arazdeyen and wounded two people,” the ministry stated.