Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry refutes Armenia’s false allegations

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry refutes Armenia’s false allegations

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted another disinformation spread by the Armenian side.

“We categorically deny the information spread by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijani Army Units allegedly opened fire on the metallurgical plant in the direction of Arazdeyen and wounded two people,” the ministry stated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      