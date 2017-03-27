Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry responds to Sargsyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has responded to the statement of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan about the application of 'Iskander' tactical missiles.

According to the press service for the ministry, the statement is intended for inner public and represents Sargsyan's attempt to regain the lost influence and raise his ranking before election:

"The enemy's side should realize that all military and other strategically important facilities, located in occupied Azerbaijani territories, as well as in Armenia, are targeted by the most advanced missile and artillery mounts which Azerbaijani army has purchased over the past years.

Any threat which may emerge from the Armenian side will be immediately and resolutely prevented. As a result of undertaken punitive measures, Armenia will not avoid large scale losses and desructions which will lead to tragic and irreversible implications for it. Prior to making such irresponsible statements, the Armenian leadership should think about the fate of population."

News.Az

