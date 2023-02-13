Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry sends another batch of aid to quake-battered Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, relief measures are being implemented to support the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

From the supply base of the Main Department of Logistics of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, further aid consisting of winter outdoor tents, blankets, camp-cots, sleeping bags, heaters, electric generators and other necessary items were sent to the fraternal country by truck.

News.Az