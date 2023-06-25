Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Sessions held with chiefs of armored tank service

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, sessions were held with the chiefs of the armored tank service in one of the military units in Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Evacuation of damaged equipment from the area, and the sequence of the right use of repair tools were explained and demonstrated to the session participants.

The objectives of the sessions is to further increase the knowledge and skills of the chiefs of the armored tank service.

News.Az