Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry urges social network users to refer only to official information

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has made an appeal to social network users.

“In recent days, some social network users have been trying to anticipate events by sharing different personal views on the direction of the operations and the current situation.

We state that such steps may violate the confidentiality regime and endanger the lives of our servicemen.

Taking it into account, we urge social network users and the media representatives not to disseminate unconfirmed information and to refer only to the official information of the Ministry of Defense,” the ministry says.

