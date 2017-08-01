Azerbaijan's defense products exported to more than 10 countries: minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan's defense products are exported to more than 10 countries."

Defense Industry Minister Yaver Jamalov said at a board meeting that during the current year the volume of defense products, transferred to the Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies, increased by 1.3 times compared with the same period last year.

In the first half of the year the enterprises of the Ministry increased the volume of production of defense products by 33.8 percent, Jamalov said.

According to the Minister, the number of defense products mastered by the enterprises of the Ministry had reached 1,200 items.

Jamalov noted that during the reporting period, the Ministry's enterprises successfully completed the preparation and production of the "Tufan" mini-resistant national armored car and were preparing for its serial production.

News.Az

