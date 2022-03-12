Azerbaijan's DefMin congratulates his Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 12, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has phoned Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, News.az reports.

Colonel-General Z. Hasanov congratulated Mr. Akar on his 70th anniversary and wished him good health, long life, and greater success in his activities for the development of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Ministers discussed regional security, the current state of bilateral military cooperation and prospects for development.

