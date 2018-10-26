Azerbaijan’s deputy defense minister checks combat readiness of military personnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Valiyev brought to military personnel the tasks assigned by Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev

Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Chief of the Main Department for personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Valiyev have visited military units in the frontline zone, the Defense Ministry said Oct. 26.

The visit took place under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s defense minister.

The deputy defense minister checked the combat readiness and moral-psychological state of the military personnel.

Valiyev brought to military personnel the tasks assigned by Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting with the military personnel, Valiyev inquired about the problems and social conditions of the servicemen, and also answered their questions.

News.Az

